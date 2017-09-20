This Disney Wedding Had The Best Groomsmen Surprise Dance

This story has been updated with additional photos and quotes.
This wedding we recently spotted is #goals for so many reasons: the Disney decor, the surprise groomsmen dance, and the Harry Potter honeymoon, just for starters. Sydney-based couple Michael and Camille Angeles held their celebration this past weekend, and it was full of the types of Disney details Pinterest-lovers go crazy for. The couple held their ceremony at St. Mary's Cathedral in Sydney, and their reception at Darling Harbour.
Michael and Camille met in their last year of high school, when they were 17 years old, and have been together ever since (they're both 29 now). They also — obviously — share a love for Disney and Harry Potter. "Disney has been a common theme in our relationship, from my proposal at Walt Disney World in 2015 to our Halloween engagement party where we dressed up as Aladdin and Jasmine," Michael told Refinery29. He said they wanted to do a "subtle" Disney theme that both fans and non-fans would love.
Naturally, Camille went for a Disney-princess look with a glittery tiara.
"We designed and organized almost everything from the drawing in the invite to the name tags and numbers on the table," said Michael. His sister Anna made the rose centerpieces.
Even the menu items had Disney-themed names.
The Cinderella Castle topper on the flower-decorated cake is perfection. Also pictured: the customized bride-and-groom Funko Pops! Camille gave Michael as a wedding gift. The box even has their hashtag, #happilyeverangeles.
The first dance was to Beauty & the Beast (the Celine Dion version).
Michael and his groomsmen surprised Camille with a dance, mixing K-pop songs with quotes from her favorite Disney movies. He said that it took a couple of months to learn, "especially 'cause none of us are close to being good dancers."
The best part of it all? They're having a very Harry Potter honeymoon at Hogsmeade Village in Universal — and Michael said they're going on a Disney cruise this weekend. Looks like their wedding celebration has been magical from start to finish.
