Hey, Archie, can you like...not? According to new Riverdale spoilers from TVLine, everyone's favorite "teen Outlander" could cause a romantic rift between Betty and Jughead, and this is one love triangle I already hate, hate, hate.
When we last left Archie (K.J. Apa), he had just cemented his relationship with Veronica (Camila Mendes). However, that didn't stop Archie from wistfully wondering if maybe he let Betty (Lili Reinhart), his childhood best friend who professed her love for him in the show's pilot episode, walk away too soon.
Of course, Betty is very much in love with Archie's ride-or-die pal Jughead (Cole Sprouse), and so it seemed like whatever Archie was feeling, it was mostly just a moment of "what if?" Except, according to showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa's interview with TVLine, it might be more than that.
"For a long time, Archie was what Betty wanted. And I don’t think it’s like a switch being flipped, that that just changes...Now that he’s a little bit older, a little bit wiser, is he like, 'Wow, I let this really good thing get away? And is it too late?'"
Umm, yes. It's too late. Tell me it's too late, Riverdale!!!
Though Aguirre-Sacasa told TVLine that he thinks Archie and Veronica are "great" together, he also warned fans that "the heart wants what it wants" — suggesting that, maybe, Archie and Betty could really, truly happen.
I'm nauseous. I'm physically nauseous.
This isn't the only threat to Betty and Jughead's relationship that fans have heard about. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Aguirre-Sacasa teased that the arrival of Vanessa Morgan's character Toni Topaz was going to bring some "trouble" for Bughead. However, if Toni ends up dating Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch), well, I think Bughead is safe from this Southside Serpent's influence.
Stay away, Archikins. You're not wanted in this ship.
