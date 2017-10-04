Carly Waddell Says Her Unborn Daughter Is Already Taking After Her Parents

Carly Waddell and Evan Bass haven't even welcomed their baby daughter into the world, and she's already giving them some (adorable) trouble.
The newlyweds, who fell in love and wed while on Bachelor in Paradise, recently went to get an ultrasound and were given a hilarious surprise by their little wild child.
"Our daughter is already devious and uncooperative and standing on her head doing yoga when all we want to do it take pictures of her," she captioned her Instagram post of two ultrasound images. "Seems pretty typical of a child made from @theebass and I! Can’t wait til she greets the world! (Also I still barely have a bump....so this pic must do for now!)"
Waddell and Bass found out that they were expecting while on their honeymoon in Mexico, telling Us that they had to use Google to translate the pregnancy test from Spanish to English.
Though unexpected, Bass recalled to Us in August that the experience was "extra special" since they found out "down the street from where we got married, engaged, everything."
Waddell was especially excited about the news after she found out they'd be having a girl. Right now, she's outnumbered by Bass and his three sons from a previous marriage.
"This is our professional Gender Reveal photo! IT'S A GIRL!!!! I'm not the only girl anymore! Woo Hoo!!!!" she captioned a photo from the couple's sex reveal party.
In a separate post, Bass teased that he'd be releasing a book titled Raising Girls and Where to Buy a Shotgun for Her Prom and would later create a "fashion blog YouTube interactive." If this little one is as spunky and as well-dressed as her mom, I have a feeling she won't need dad's help sticking up for or dressing herself.
