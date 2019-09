Paris Hilton's Little Brother Is Engaged

But it's 2017 now (we know, this year has been rough ). The Hiltons are growing up. The famous hotel clan is settling into the quiet life — and now they're adding someone new to their family. Vanity Fair reports that Barron Hilton, Paris' younger brother, is now engaged. His fiancée is named Tessa Gräfin von Walderdorff, and she is a socialite who is interning at Laird + Partners, a creative agency. Hilton proposed to von Walderdorff in New York's picturesque Central Park, according to Page Six , and the bride-to-be shared a romantic photo announcement on Instagram. She captioned the pic, "Better than a fairytale...engaged to my best friend, my soul mate, the love of my life. Forever and for always @barronhilton."