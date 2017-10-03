Paris Hilton's Little Brother Is Engaged

It is with great sadness that we bid adieu to pop culture in the early 2000s. That was a time to be alive. The most popular (and cozy) boots was made out of shearling. Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake turned the Canadian tuxedo into a memorable red carpet moment. And everything, everything, was covered in glitter.
No one exemplifies the glossy consumerism paradise of the aughts like Paris Hilton. She was at every party, on every tabloid magazine cover, and was the quintessential paparazzi star. Kim Kardashian was her bestie. Hilton owned the MySpace decade.
But it's 2017 now (we know, this year has been rough). The Hiltons are growing up. The famous hotel clan is settling into the quiet life — and now they're adding someone new to their family. Vanity Fair reports that Barron Hilton, Paris' younger brother, is now engaged. His fiancée is named Tessa Gräfin von Walderdorff, and she is a socialite who is interning at Laird + Partners, a creative agency. Hilton proposed to von Walderdorff in New York's picturesque Central Park, according to Page Six, and the bride-to-be shared a romantic photo announcement on Instagram. She captioned the pic, "Better than a fairytale...engaged to my best friend, my soul mate, the love of my life. Forever and for always @barronhilton."
Advertisement
Barron Hilton, like his older sister, is known for his party hopping and legal woes. He plead no contest to a D.U.I. in 2008, and was further penalized with a whopping $4.9 million fine. However, Page Six quotes a source who says that sisters Paris and Nicky "think Tessa is a great influence on Barron and she has calmed down his partying ways." One thing is for sure: if the happy couple has children, Paris is the world's best aunt.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement