Mona's Origin Story On Pretty Little Liars Is Even Sadder Than You Thought

It's Not Easy Being "A" is told from Mona's perspective, and appears in the paperback copy of Shepard's book The Amateurs. (You may have seen a copy of The Amateurs on sale at The Brew in the final season of PLL.) In the excerpt available on Teen Vogue's site, Mona, who was tormented by popular girl Alison for years, reveals that she actually idolized the Liars at first — she didn't initially set out to ruin their lives as an omnipresent villain. Instead, she just wanted to be their friend, as the TV show Mona struggled to do for seven seasons of the Freeform series.