Mona's Origin Story On Pretty Little Liars Is Even Sadder Than You Thought

Sadly, "book Mona" was unable to connect with Spencer, Aria, and Emily. They rejected her just as they always had, even though, by this point Alison had disappeared. Mona was able to become friends with Hanna, but she never quite forgave her for standing by while Alison made Mona's life a living hell. Unable to shake off the pain of Alison's bullying, Mona became A — and the rest is history.