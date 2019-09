Zendaya Explains Why She Doesn't Categorize Her Clothing Line By Gender

Back when Daya by Zendaya launched , Zendaya told Refinery29 that she also made an effort to include plus-size pieces and use models of all shapes and sizes on the line's website. "I didn’t want anyone to feel alienated, excluded, or feel like they weren’t a part of this," she said. "I want my mom to be able to wear my stuff. I want my older sister to be able to wear my stuff. I want thick women, tall women, skinny women to wear my stuff. ... That’s why I made sure that in my e-commerce photos there was thick girls in there, not like, 'Oh, you have to go to a section to find thick-girl models in the clothes,' — it should feel normal."