Zendaya Explains Why She Doesn't Categorize Her Clothing Line By Gender

They also talked about how, while Zendaya got away with wearing boys' clothes, men wearing women's clothes are less accepted. "That’s not fair," Zendaya said. "I think, for me, it’s all about the experience of a shopper. For example, my sister is a thicker woman. She just had a baby; she’s got hips, a booty popping in these streets. Why should she have to go to a different section to get clothes?"