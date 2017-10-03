Um, Awkward? Taylor Swift & Harry Styles Could Reunite In China

If you thought bumping into your ex at your favorite coffee joint was weird, imagine having to perform next to them in front of millions of viewers. That could very well be the case for famous exes Taylor Swift and Harry Styles, who are both rumored to be performing at the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, China.
Of course, fans didn't pull these speculations out of thin air. According to Seventeen, some fans discovered a press release from the Shanghai Culture, Radio, Film and Television Administration Bureau that stated both Swift and Styles had been granted administrative licenses to perform four songs on Nov. 20. Deadline reports that this year's VSFS will broadcast on Nov. 28. So, either the two mega-pop stars are bringing their talents to a coincidentally timed music festival, or they're going to serenade VS Angels such as Adriana Lima, Lily Aldridge, Behati Prinsloo, and Jasmine Tookes.
Taylor and Harry Styles are rumored to be performing at this year's Victoria Secret Fashion Show that will be held in Shanghai. pic.twitter.com/aBVlBEok55— Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwizzleReport) September 30, 2017
A potential wrench in our collective hopes could be that the above release says the licenses are for Nov. 20, 2021, though Hollywood Life chalks that up to a shoddy Google translation.
Refinery29 reached out to both Swift's and Styles' reps, and as of publishing time haven't received a comment from either.
As for any unresolved tension between the former pair, SPIN makes a pretty convincing argument that Swift wrote her hit "I Knew You Were Trouble" about Styles, so it's safe to assume that perhaps things are still a little rocky.
But who knows! If the Old Taylor is really dead, maybe she couldn't care less about being in the same room, let alone on the same stage, as Styles. Who needs to be haunted by an old flame when you can literally submerge yourself in millions of dollars worth of diamonds?
Besides, she and her new beau Joe Alwyn seem super happy — and blonde — together. Styles, too, is rumored to be dating model Camille Rowe. Hopefully being contented within their own relationships will be enough to keep them from dredging up the past, because admit it: Seeing these two perform together would be pretty damn amazing.
