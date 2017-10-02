Is Taylor Swift's New Song Hidden In This UPS Commercial?

Taylor Swift is making us do a lot of things these days, and scanning the airwaves for a hint of her next single is one of them. The "Look What You Made Me Do" singer has kept an unusually low profile since she dropped her latest single at the VMAs in August. She's emerged only briefly: to send flowers to Cardi B, to share a behind-the-scenes look at her music video and AT&T commercial, and to express empathy for the victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting.
Her silence around the rollout of her upcoming album Reputation has us scrambling for clues of her next move. And Glamour has a fascinating theory about her next song: it's embedded within her UPS partnership.
Admittedly, the UPS partnership had us scratching our heads at first. Taylor Swift-branded delivery trucks? Okay, sure. But Taylor Swift stans have discovered a possible new song in an as-yet-unreleased UPS commercial, which Glamour notes is "unlisted" on YouTube — meaning it may have not have been ready to be released yet.
The commercial in question features UPS employees and fans discussing the Taylor Swift campaign. In the background, you can hear electronic music with high-pitched vocals. A Swiftie had the brilliant idea to slow down the vocals — and may have discovered a song from her new album. It does sound like Swift's voice, and appears to be singing "rip off the page." This would fit in with the newspaper-print album art on the cover of Reputation. And as Glamour notes, it's a video about a Taylor Swift collaboration, it doesn't make sense for them to use another artists' music.
Check out the commercial and slowed-down vocals below. Is UPS and Taylor Swift trying to tell us something? Here's hoping they're delivering tin foil hats.
GUYS.SOMEONE TOOK THE MUSIC FROM TAYLOR’S NEW UPS COMMERCIAL & SLOWED THE MUSIC DOWN. IT APPEARS TO BE A NEW SONG CALLED “RIP OFF THE PAGE” pic.twitter.com/jn17NplDl1— Boy Swiftie (@songwriterr4) September 30, 2017
