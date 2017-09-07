Has Taylor Swift Been Artfully Teasing The Name Of Each Single In Her Instagram Captions?

That wouldn't be surprising, especially seeing how Swift does seem to follow a formula. BuzzFeed also pointed out that the singer is releasing singles in the same order as she released them for 1989. "Shake It Off," the first single, was track six of her previous album, and "Look What You Made Me Do" is apparently track six of Reputation. "Welcome To New York" was dropped next and was the first track of 1989, and "...Ready For It?" will be the first track from Reputation. If she keeps this up, the next single will be track four, just like "Out Of The Woods."