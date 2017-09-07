Has Taylor Swift Been Artfully Teasing The Name Of Each Single In Her Instagram Captions?

No matter how you feel about Taylor Swift, you have to admit she knows exactly what she's doing. She's a calculated queen who has made a career out of writing subtle (and sometimes not-so-subtle) songs about the people in her life, as well as weaving cryptic messages throughout her lyrics and social media that you may not have ever noticed. At least, we definitely didn't notice this latest clue, which may or may not be a hint about the name of her next single.
It was BuzzFeed who spotted something interesting in the caption of Swift's announcement for the first single from Reputation, "Look What You Made Me Do."
Advertisement
And "...Ready For It?" just happened to be the name of the next single, which she announced a little over a week later.
"A second glance into #reputation...ready for it?" it reads, leading some people to believe that the next single will be titled "A Second Glance."
That wouldn't be surprising, especially seeing how Swift does seem to follow a formula. BuzzFeed also pointed out that the singer is releasing singles in the same order as she released them for 1989. "Shake It Off," the first single, was track six of her previous album, and "Look What You Made Me Do" is apparently track six of Reputation. "Welcome To New York" was dropped next and was the first track of 1989, and "...Ready For It?" will be the first track from Reputation. If she keeps this up, the next single will be track four, just like "Out Of The Woods."
It's okay if your brain hurts, because it's safe to assume we'll never fully figure it out. Swift always seems to be one step ahead, and it's best to just enjoy the ride — which would also be a great name for a song.
Advertisement