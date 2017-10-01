Michelle Obama Received The 24K Magic Treatment At Bruno Mars' Concert

Michelle Obama is more than just the former First Lady of the United States; she's an icon whose work in the White House inspired generations and whose down-to-earth nature made her so relatable. Perhaps that's why everyone, including A-list pop stars like Beyoncé, lights up when they're in her presence.
On Friday, Obama graced a Bruno Mars concert at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., and instead of just giving her an onstage shout-out, the "Just The Way You Are" singer pulled out all the stops to make her feel like 24k Magic.
"Last Night in D.C. Mrs. Obama came to the concert and blessed us with her presence #24kmagicworldtour #Hooligans," Mars captioned an adorable photo of him and Obama, who beamed as she held up a personalized jersey. He probably figured some fun merch was more appropriate than a bottle of champagne on ice.
Obama also allowed Mars' "squad" to join them in another photo, and by the looks on many of their faces, the Hooligans were pretty stoked to be standing next to true greatness. She even appeared to have squatted a bit so as not to tower over the men. If that's not a true act of benevolence, then I don't know what is.
Though I've yet to see footage of Obama getting down at Mars' show, I can confidently say that her moves were impressive. After all, it's hard to forget about that time she danced to "Uptown Funk" with Ellen DeGeneres. Those hip thrusts don't lie, y'all.
This isn't the first time that Obama has hung out with Mars, either. A couple of years ago, Mars performed at the White House Fourth of July party where he not only got to take a picture with the Obamas, but he also got a sweet smooch on the cheek from Michelle. If only we could all be so lucky.
