Michelle Obama Makes Appearance At Beauty Salon Opening In Virginia

I'd venture a guess that working for Michelle Obama is a dream job because, well, she's Michelle Obama.
So it's not too surprising that she continues to support former White House staffers. The former first lady made an appearance at the opening of a new hair salon in Virginia on Tuesday night, The Washington Post reports.
It wasn't just any salon, of course: Obama was there to support owner Yene Damtew, who worked as a stylist for Sasha and Malia, as well as Obama's mother Marian Robinson. Damtew also worked closely with the first lady's own hairstylist, Jonny Wright, for years.
According to The Washington Post, Obama wore a floral top as she toasted the opening of Aesthetics Salon in Arlington.
"It has been such a joy to have you in our lives," Obama told Damtew in front of a crowd of VIPs. Although Wright was Obama's primary hairstylist, the former first lady shared that Damtew used to hand-paint her hair color and she described her as far more than "my hairstylist and my children’s."
Obama spent time chatting with the guests and posed for photos with Damtew and her family before heading out in a pair of silver SUVs.
According to its official website, Aesthetics is a "boutique style salon with upscale décor, complimentary refreshments, wifi and soothing jazz." Although Obama is Damtew's most famous client, she's also worked with the likes of Hollywood A-listers including Hugh Jackman, Tracee Ellis Ross, and K. Michelle.
If Damtew's work has Obama's stamp of approval, consider us sold.
