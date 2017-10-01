The Kardashian Kids Made Halloween Gingerbread Houses — & We Want One

While Kanye West may be preparing for a Yeezy season 6 drop during Paris Fashion Week, Kim is in the process of building something sweeter with all the Kardashian kids back at home. Get ready to throw out everything you've ever known about gingerbread houses because TV's most-watched family is giving the tasty treats the ultimate makeover, in honor of everyone's favorite October holiday: Halloween.
Instead of gumdrops along with red and green frosting, the mother of two replaced all that with an array of candies everyone would want in their Halloween bags. Brace yourself for houses made out of Candy Corn, black and white skull marshmallows, and North's favorite, pink candy hearts.
Lucky for you, Kim captured the entire process on her Instagram stories, which includes the result of all the different houses from all the Kardashian young ones. Each spooky twist on the classic gingerbread house is truly the most adorable things you've ever seen and ahead, you'll find them all. Click through for some major Halloween spirit, get inspired to stock up on those bags of candy early, and maybe even make some houses of your own. As you can see, you can never start celebrating too early.