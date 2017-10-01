Riverdale's Lili Reinhart revealed some devastating news about her family today online. The actress, known for her role as Betty Cooper on the show, took to Twitter to ask followers for support while her grandpa is battling a heart condition in the hospital.
"Need some good thoughts and prayers sent to my family," she said in a tweet. "My grandpa is in the hospital right now because of his heart. We call him Bompey because apparently we couldn't pronounce the word grandpa when we were young? Haha. #getbetterbompey"
Fans instantly swarmed her profile with sweet "get well" responses. Shortly after, she let everyone know that her mom is visiting him soon and will relay all their heartfelt messages to him. Along with Reinhart's fans, the star also got a warm shoutout from her co-star, Madelaine Petsch, a.k.a. Cheryl Blossom. "Love you Lil," she said. "All my positive vibes are being sent to the fam. #getbetterbompey"
Need some good thoughts and prayers sent to my family ? My grandpa is in the hospital right now because of his heart--- we call him Bompey.. because apparently we couldn't pronounce the word grandpa when we were young? haha. #getbetterbompey— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) September 30, 2017
My mom is visiting him in the hospital next week and she will read him some of your thoughts and blessings ❤️?? #getbetterbompey— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) September 30, 2017
love you Lil! All my positive vibes are being sent to the fam #getbetterbompey ❤️— Madelaine Petsch (@madelainepetsch) September 30, 2017
Seeing all this encouragement between the Riverdale crew is no surprise. The cast loves to be there for one another on and off-screen, to the point that they even took a group vacation to Mexico and had a spontaneous pizza party together one weekend. With the team gearing up for season 2, which officially premieres next Wednesday, October 11, there's no doubt how difficult it must be for Reinhart to go through this at the same time. Here's to sending every ounce of comfort and support her family needs right now. Hopefully her mom's visit next week goes well and brings only good news.
