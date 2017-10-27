"I feel blessed with this part because I can say, they hired me [because] they thought my comedic talent was funny," Jimenez told Refinery29. "It literally didn't go to age, it didn't go to weight. It was like, You had the best comedic timing for this role, this is why we're hiring you. And the things I do could be put into any person of any age and weight, and it'll still be funny. So that's what I liked. There's nothing that jabbed at me, or that said, Oh, we hired you because of this... it comes down to the material, not the physical look."