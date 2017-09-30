Black Women Converged On The National Mall In Washington D.C. In Peaceful Protest

On Saturday, September 30, The March for Racial Justice and the March for Black Women convened on the National Mall in Washington D.C. to bring attention to the specific injustices Black women face.
It’s no coincidence that the two events were held on the same day. Racism and sexism are often seen as two separate topics for their respective groups. However, for women of color facing intersectional bias on the daily, the two issues go hand-in-hand.
In an interview with the Washington Post, Farah Tanis, the executive director of Black Women’s Blueprint, the organization behind the March for Black Women, spoke out about the decision to hold the march on the same day.
“I said to myself that there will not be another March for Racial Injustice that does not truly center on black women and their issues,” Tanis said. According to its website, BWB aims to “Bring Black women, girls, and gender non-conforming people into full and equal social, economic and political participation of mainstream American society.”
During parts of the D.C. rally, protestors can be heard chanting "Black women matter" and "Shame!" A Game of Thrones reference? Possibly.
Dorcas Davis, of the March for Racial Justice organization, also explained to the Washington Post that the organization began planning the march after a police officer was acquitted in the killing of Philando Castile.
Castile, a Black man, was shot by a Minnesota police officer during a routine traffic stop. His girlfriend captured the disturbing incident on camera.
In a longer public statement, organizers for the March for Black Women also specified the reason behind today’s gathering:
“...In this highly political moment of the 20th anniversary of the Million Woman March, the March for Black Women will amplify the struggles of Black women in the rural South—the “Black Belt”, and demand a cease and desist of all threats to those of us who are immigrant women across the country living in fear of deportation.”
Smaller satellite marches took place in communities across the country. A number of participants showed solidarity on social media.
Check out some of the moments from the day below.
I'm marching because Black women should lead our orgs, our communities, our Mayor's offices & in Governor's chairs . #M4BW pic.twitter.com/9KIyb81BRf— Jessica Byrd (@JessicaLBYRD) September 30, 2017
"Often, when we engage in conversation about sexual assault, we center survivors who are white and #cisgender." #M4BW Farah Tanis— BlackWomensBlueprint (@BlackWomensBP) September 30, 2017
We're joining the #M4BW to speak out against misogyny & patriarchy that infects the lives of #EveryBlackWoman: https://t.co/Txtbv8nnDK pic.twitter.com/6BpVZAVJAz— Planned Parenthood (@PPact) September 30, 2017
