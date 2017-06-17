Every time you think of Poussey, think of a real Human Being. Shed a real tear. Get angry about a real death. #PhilandoCastile— Danielle Brooks (@thedanieb) June 16, 2017
#PhilandoCastille's family deserves more than a trending hashtag. They deserve justice. No justice. But we peaceful.— Lena Waithe (@LenaWaithe) June 16, 2017
I don't care what side of the aisle you're on or how you feel about guns; the #PhilandoCastille case is a fundamental miscarriage of justice— Mike Beyer (@MichaelWBeyer) June 16, 2017
1,155 people killed by police in 2016— Samuel Sinyangwe (@samswey) June 16, 2017
13 cases where officer was charged
ZERO convicted to datehttps://t.co/vqURbJHXRj #PhilandoCastile
Cops can skate on any charge - even murder of a Black man on film. Justice for us was never part of the design. #PhilandoCastille pic.twitter.com/UrG3iUfF0n— Kokujin 黒人 (@Kaibutsu) June 16, 2017
I can't help but mention the deafening SILENCE from the @NRA with regard to LEGAL GUN OWNER #PhilandoCastille being murdered by police.— Leslie Mac (@LeslieMac) June 16, 2017
People in the Twin Cities paying their respects to #PhilandoCastille, almost a year after his death. Still struggling to accept the verdict pic.twitter.com/N3nSl64tKc— Melissa Colorado (@melissacolorado) June 17, 2017