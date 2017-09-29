How Beyoncé Convinced Harry Styles To Play One Direction Songs

There are so many things we have to thank Beyoncé for, and here's another to add to the list. For Harry Styles' first solo tour after One Direction's split, he and his team weren't sure whether or not he should perform any of the songs made famous by the boy band out of fear that he'd seem stuck in the past. However, he was inspired by Beyoncé Knowles to give a select few One Direction hits another go.
Styles' music director and producer Tom Hull spoke to Rolling Stone about the challenges of the 23-year-old's first tour, and explained how they decided what did and didn't make the cut.
"When the Strokes first came out, their album was 35 minutes long and they had to do Talking Heads songs to fill out the set," Hull said on why they decided to flesh out the tour. "It's quite good to be able to do [Harry's] record and have other songs in the set because he's written so much music with [and outside of] One Direction."
While we pretty much all know Styles connection to songs like "What Makes You Beautiful and "Stockholm Syndrome," a lesser-known fact is that he also wrote the Ariana Grande song "Just A Little Bit Of Your Heart" back in 2014. Therefore, he brought those hits along for the ride — but not after some convincing.
"At first, he was definitely cautiously up for it," Hull continued. "I feel like those [One Direction] songs are brilliantly written songs, and obviously it was a moment where we had a conversation. Beyoncé does Destiny's Child songs, so we were like 'Let's do some of the songs that people will all know and everyone will love.'"
While we'd never say no to a reprise of any One Direction song, this is just the beginning of Styles' career. There are so many brand new, never-before-heard hits still ahead.
