Harry Styles Announces World Tour On Instagram – World Rejoices

Be still our Harry-Styles-loving hearts! The “Sign Of The Times” singer took to Instagram this morning to announce his first tour as a solo artist. With the release of his self-titled, debut album less than a month away (19 days – but who’s counting?), the tour includes dates throughout North America and Europe making stops in Australia, Singapore, and Japan.
Styles signed a solo contract with Columbia Records last June. After much anticipation, we got a stylistic introduction to his debut album when he released the first single “Sign Of The Times” on April 7.
Shortly after, the former One Direction member teased us with the track list to his album posted to his Instagram as well as the official release date. Insatiable fans were quick to notice one particular track that was initially rumored to be about a certain high profile relationship a la 2014.
Advertisement
In his first, official live performance as a solo artist, the 23-year-old appeared as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live to debut the single as well as the much-talked-about track "Ever Since New York." Turns out it's not about Taylor Swift, but we love it anyway.
Since then, Styles has been on quite the press tour promoting the album. He was on the cover of Rolling Stone where he took the interview as an opportunity to say this about his young, female fans:
"Who's to say that young girls who like pop music — short for popular, right? — have worse musical taste than a 30-year-old hipster guy? That's not up to you to say. Young girls like The Beatles. You gonna tell me they're not serious? How can you say young girls don't get it? They're our future. Our future doctors, lawyers, mothers, presidents, they kind of keep the world going."
But wait, there's more! James Corden announced on Tuesday that Harry Styles would not only make an appearance as a musical guest for one night, but that he would be playing one new song each night for one week on The Late Late Show as part of a week-long residency.
And now for the question we are all asking: When can you get tickets to see the musical angel that is Harry Styles? Mark your calendars and set all the reminders on your phone, because tickets for the tour are set to go on sale May 5.
Advertisement