Discovering a new bath bomb is like finding a new hair trend out of L.A. — it's a dime a dozen. But that doesn't mean people won't collect and obsess over the latest options. Luckily, if you're tired of stocking up on the seasonal classics, there's one beauty brand hitting the scene that's making bath bombs feel new again.
Da Bomb, a bath and body company, was founded by two sisters back in 2012 when they were just 10 and 11 years old. They were fans of the category already, but always felt like there was something missing from the average bath orb — so they decided to make their own. The twist: They each come loaded with a surprise inside, like a small toy, charm, figurine, or key chain. A good indicator of what you're gonna get? The names of the bath bombs themselves: "F" Bomb, for example, hides a note inside that will instantly calm your mind; the Fortune Telling Bomb works like a Magic Eight ball, in that it reveals an answer once the orb dissolves; and Love Bomb comes with a metal pirate doubloon. Regardless of your choice, you'll definitely be entertained for hours to come.
If you wish your "me" time would last forever too, these bath bombs are a great start. Check 'em all out, ahead.