Hollywood Unites To Share Well Wishes To Julia Louis-Dreyfus After Cancer Diagnosis

Her comment comes shortly after Sen. Bernie Sanders and a bevy of other senators such as Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, and Al Franken co-sponsored a single-payer healthcare bill that calls for Medicare-for-All. Though Democrats remain conflicted on universal healthcare — many are concerned the logistics, specifically how the system would be funded , aren't sound, and fear that their more moderate constituents wouldn't be onboard — the bill has sparked a conversation that will be essential for candidates who seek to run in 2020.