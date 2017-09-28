Hollywood Unites To Share Well Wishes To Julia Louis-Dreyfus After Cancer Diagnosis

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is known for playing bold and tenacious women in shows like Veep and Seinfeld, but on Thursday she proved she's so much stronger than any of her scripted characters when she revealed on Twitter that she's been diagnosed with breast cancer.
"1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I'm the one," she wrote in a statement posted online. "The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supporting and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let's fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality."
Just when you thought... pic.twitter.com/SbtYChwiEj— Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) September 28, 2017
Even in her darkest hour, Dreyfus made it her priority to advocate for other women who can't afford to pay the sky-high costs of medical care, including life-saving procedures like chemotherapy, by calling for universal healthcare.
Her comment comes shortly after Sen. Bernie Sanders and a bevy of other senators such as Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, and Al Franken co-sponsored a single-payer healthcare bill that calls for Medicare-for-All. Though Democrats remain conflicted on universal healthcare — many are concerned the logistics, specifically how the system would be funded, aren't sound, and fear that their more moderate constituents wouldn't be onboard — the bill has sparked a conversation that will be essential for candidates who seek to run in 2020.
The call for expanded coverage is also important as Republicans and the president pledge to continue their efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare beginning in January, despite failing to even bring their latest attempt, the Graham-Cassidy healthcare bill, to the senate floor.
Many high-profile celebrities — and even former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former Vice President Joe Biden — have reached out to Julia Louis-Dreyfus to offer their love and support, and in some cases, to join her in pushing for healthcare reform.
I love you, @OfficialJLD. https://t.co/X2RUJPD21p— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) September 28, 2017
I am heartbroken today to hear about @OfficialJLD but I know that if anyone is strong enough to fight this & beat it, it’s her. We love you.— Josh Gad (@joshgad) September 28, 2017
❤️❤️so sorry and so in awe https://t.co/eHIrXiKm3h— Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) September 28, 2017
J sending all my healing energy your way. You are incredible to use this moment as an opportunity to support others. Thank you. Much love xd https://t.co/okgfVDUeAW— Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) September 28, 2017
Fuck. Fuck. I don't think I realized how much I love this woman, who I don't know. Love her more for speaking up for others in this moment. https://t.co/YEUNEV5AEo— Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) September 28, 2017
I've loved you since SNL, but need decades more, please. #KickCancersAss— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 28, 2017
