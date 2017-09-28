You can tattoo almost every inch of your body, right down to your cuticles. But did you know you can also tattoo your eyes? Yes. A sclera tattoo involves injecting ink into the white membrane of the eyeball, changing its color and causing you to look (intentionally) pretty freaky. But as with most body modifications, these can come with lots of risks and complications, and this latest one is your proof.
Canadian-based model Catt Gallinger shared her eye tattoo experience on Facebook this week, and it's enough to make your stomach turn. The photo posted features Gallinger with a swollen and infected eye, dripping with remnants of purple ink.
"This was caused by undiluted ink, over injection, not enough/smaller injections sights. There are multiple people who can attest that my aftercare was good and any other part of what I am saying," wrote Gallinger in the Facebook post. "I am NOT sharing this with you to cause trouble, I am sharing this to warn you to research who you get your procedures by as well as how the procedure should be properly done."
Now, she has shared that the complication has lead to her potentially losing her eyesight. "I have been to the hospital three times, I had no furry pets to cause any dander, and I wash my hands every time I do anything with my eye, both before and afterwards," she explained. "I was on antibiotic drops for the first week and a half and have been on steroid drops for four days now, with little success at bringing down the internal swelling. The external swelling lasted for almost a week."
Gallinger continues to her Facebook page with play-by-plays of her experience, her most recent including details of an appointment with a cornea specialist. No word on why Gallinger wanted the tattoo, but it's safe to say she won't be booking another sclera appointment again.
