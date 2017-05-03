Yahoo Beauty enlisted the help of body modification specialist Luna Cobra, who explained that Varn has sclera tattoos. "Yes, this person does have eyeball tattoos," Cobra noted. He adds that he invented the sclera tattoo a decade ago, so if anyone could identify it, it's him. "It is not like a normal tattoo; it is more like an implant of ink in the membrane that covers the white of the eye. People from all walks of life get the eyeball tattoo. The eyeball tattoo has become a trend in some prisons, so perhaps the criminal in the photo had it done there."