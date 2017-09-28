Story from Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian No Longer Regrets Posing Nude In Playboy, According To This Tweet

Meghan De Maria
Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic.
Hugh Hefner passed away on Wednesday night, and a number of celebrities and former playmates tweeted their respect for his legacy. One of those stars was Kim Kardashian, who posed nude for Playboy in 2007.
In the past, it's seemed as if Kardashian has had mixed opinions about the Playboy shoot. In 2010, the reality star told Harper's Bazaar she was "sorry" about the shoot.
"I'm sorry I did Playboy. I was uncomfortable," Kardashian told Bazaar in 2010.
At that time, she cited her mom, Kris Jenner, as encouraging her to do the shoot.
"They might never ask you again. Our show isn't on the air yet. No one knows who you are. Do it, and you'll have these beautiful pictures to look at when you're my age," Kris Jenner reportedly said to Kim Kardashian about the Playboy shoot, according to the Bazaar story.
It sounds like Kardashian's tune has changed since then, though. After all, it has been a decade since the photos were released. In a tweet early Thursday morning, Kardashian wrote that she was "honored" to have been involved with the magazine.
"RIP to the legendary Hugh Hefner! I'm so honored to have been a part of the Playboy team! You will be greatly missed! Love you Hef! Xoxo," Kardashian tweeted.
Paris Hilton also shared several social media posts marking Hefner's passing.
Apparently, Kardashian and Hilton were looking back on "Playboy parties at the mansion," too, according to another tweet Kardashian sent. It looks like Hilton found a fitting emoji combination to represent Hefner's legacy, too.
