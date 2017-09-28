Proof That Prince Harry Would Make A Really Great Dad

This little girl unknowingly just did something that will give her bragging rights for the rest of her life: She stole food from Prince Harry. While attending the Sitting Volleyball Finals of the Invictus Games (an international sporting event for injured servicemen and women) in Toronto, Canada on Wednesday, Prince Harry snacked on popcorn in the stands of the event next to Hayley and David Henson (a paralympic athlete who appears to have worked with the 33-year-old in the past) and their daughter Emily, who brazenly reached over and grabbed some out of the hands of the British royal.
Prince Harry was nonplussed. In fact, this was the beginning of a beautiful friendship. The two continued to share popcorn and even started making faces at each other, all captured in this adorable video:
At the Invictus Games in Toronto, a 2-year-old named Emily caught the attention of Prince Harry -- and then stole some of his popcorn! pic.twitter.com/2u1GUWEvXq— CBS News (@CBSNews) September 28, 2017
This was just one stop in a busy day for Harry, who, earlier, chatted with Toronto school kids outside the Invictus Games cycling race.
"Everyone in for a group photo!" read the caption of an Instagram video of the event. "Prince Harry bumped into Toronto school children out supporting the cycling road race at the #invictusgames2017."
These heartfelt moments are why the Prince founded these games in the first place, and he expressed as much in his speech during the opening ceremony.
"Invictus is about the dedication of the men and women who served their countries, confronted hardship and refused to be defined by their injuries," he said. "Invictus is about the families and friends who face the shock of learning that their loved ones have been injured or fallen ill and then rally to support them on their journey of recovery. And above all, Invictus is about the example to the world that all servicemen and women, injured or not, provide above the importance of service and duty."
Prince Harry is out here changing lives big and small, and we can't stop watching.
