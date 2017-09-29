What advice you would give to other young people who want to embark on a nontraditional career path like you did, but are hesitant to take that plunge?

"My best advice would be that — it's so cliché, and I'm so sorry — but you have to stay so true to yourself and to the sound that you've envisioned in your head... An artist's breakout doesn't happen because you're creating music that sounds like what else is popular. An artist's breakout happens when you create something that brings something new to the table, to the American audience or the international audience. So I think that's just really important. Everyone has a unique collection of influences and a unique sound in their head, and it's just a matter of having faith in that, and being true to that and being innovative with your own sounds, and not buying into what's on the Top 40 right now."