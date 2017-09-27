Zendaya & Her Spider-Man Costars Are Here To Stomp Out Bullying

Zendaya's fans would consider the actor as close to a real-life superhero as there is, but she's proving to be quite the warrior for good with her latest move. Along with her Spider-Man: Homecoming costars, Zendaya is fronting a campaign aimed at ending bullying and cyberbullying.
Entertainment Weekly reports that the film's cast filmed a PSA for STOMP Out Bullying, an initiative that coincides with the World Day of Bullying Prevention on October 2. In the video, the group of young stars implores its fan base to end bullying and change how people treat outsiders and newcomers.
"They didn't really understand the power of inclusion, diversity, and kindness," Zendaya says of Homecoming's less-than-savory bully characters meeting Peter Parker. The rest of the cast goes on to ask what would have happened to a certain friendly neighborhood superhero if he wasn't shown some kindness from his peers.
"Inclusion and kindness open doors and possibilities for everyone," Laura Harrier continues.
Peter Parker himself, Tom Holland, even shared his own personal stories on bullying. He told EW that even though he faced bullies growing up while wanting to dance, it didn't deter him from continuing to do the things he loved. He even said that the experience of handling bullies helped him relate more to his character in the film.
"There was times when I was bullied about dancing and stuff," he said. "But you couldn’t hit me hard enough to stop me from doing it. I, like Peter, accepted I wasn’t the cool kid at school and just found my group of friends and got on with it."
Zendaya and Co. are asking supporters to put on a blue shirt on October 2 to commemorate STOMP Out Bullying's efforts. And if Zendaya's doing it, you can be sure that her fans will follow suit. And Spider-Man's cast isn't the only crew getting in on the action. Debra Messing, Dancing With the Stars pro Derek Hough, and Taye Diggs all filmed their own videos, too.
