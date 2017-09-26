We've waited far too long for the return of This Is Us, and now, the NBC series' sophomore season is nearly upon us. Sure, fans love the heart-tugging drama because of all those feel-good family moments, but we also can't get enough of the theorizing about all the stuff to come. The death of patriarch Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) still weighs heavy on all of our minds, but now, there's something else to wonder about: Could Kevin (Justin Hartley) become a dad with girlfriend Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge)?
There's evidence to suggest yes, and it all comes from a cryptic interview answer from co-showrunner Isaac Aptaker.
In an interview with TVLine, Aptaker was asked about how Breckenridge's real-life pregnancy with her second child might make its way onto the series. Aptaker pleaded the fifth.
"I don’t want to talk about that," the TV writer told the outlet.
The former American Horror Story actress announced the news in August in a cute Instagram post, in which she also stated that the baby was due this winter. Given the timeline of This Is Us' filming schedule — and the fact that Breckenridge was promoted to series regular for season 2 — it's possible that we'll see a pregnant Sophie on the show.
Of course, the series could also do the Scandal thing and hide Breckenridge's belly with a well-placed plant, but let's theorize about how a Kevin/Sophie baby storyline could play out. With Kevin heading to Hollywood to film a Ron Howard movie (opposite Sylvester Stallone, no less!) it could significantly strain the newly reunited pair's relationship. After all, that's what led to Kevin and Sophie's marriage to crumble in the first place: Kevin's successful acting career in Los Angeles left little time for his wife in NYC.
But maybe a baby could stop history from repeating itself. We know that Kevin makes hasty decisions (like, say, ditching The Manny) which might mean that he'll leave his blockbuster movie in order to pursue fatherhood on the east coast.
We'll have to wait and see what unfolds on This Is Us, because should Breckenridge's real-life pregnancy be worked into the show, Aptaker isn't spilling any tea.
