In between heading her own production, management, and branding company, bopping around Madrid Fashion Week, and digging out Lohan island, legendary Mean Girl and actress Lindsay Lohan has scored herself a fashion magazine cover. The author and paparazzi starlet fronts the October issue of L'Officiel Spain — in Prada, no less — and, we're more or less freaking out. Like, who cares if Wednesdays call for pink? When you're the icon Lindsay Dee Lohan, the daughter of the original momager Dina Lohan, sweatpants are for amateurs.
While the cover is enough to give any '90s kid some type of fashion heart attack, the inside feature proves Lohan still has what it takes to revive the other half of her career: her vast knowledge and expertise of fashion. Because, apart from someone like Rihanna, she's the last Chanel-obsessed, label-hoarding celebrity that makes love to the camera like it's Aaron Samuels that we've got. The editorial features LiLo in brands like Vetements, Calvin Klein, Marni, and Loewe among others, which calls for a round of applause for photographer Laura Marie Cieplik and ODDA fashion director Alba Melendo for this epic moment.
Of her love for the industry, Lohan told L'Officiel Singapore in August that it's the longest relationship she's ever had, and went on to list some of her favorite labels du jour: "I love the direction Gucci is going in. I am obsessed with Vetements. Özlem Öztürk from Turkey is great, and Melinda Looi too." See? We told you.
Throughout her career, Lohan has racked up her fair share of magazine moments. Let's go through them quickly so we can get to the good stuff ahead: There was that NYLON editorial (you know, the one you ripped up and glued to your bedroom walls), all of the Vanity Fair covers, the New Yorker shoot, Rolling Stone, and, how could we forget the Wonderland issue? While we're out buying multiple issues (one for our desks, and another to add to our teenage time capsules), we've compiled some Instagrams from the shoot — including the cover — for your living-La-Vida-Lohan peeping pleasure.
*Correction: An earlier version of this article incorrectly indicated that Dina Lohan appeared on the reality television show Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew. Dina Lohan did not appear on that program. The statement has been removed and this article has been updated.