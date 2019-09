Throughout her career, Lohan has racked up her fair share of magazine moments. Let's go through them quickly so we can get to the good stuff ahead: There was that NYLON editorial (you know, the one you ripped up and glued to your bedroom walls), all of the Vanity Fair covers , the New Yorker shoot, Rolling Stone , and, how could we forget the Wonderland issue? While we're out buying multiple issues (one for our desks, and another to add to our teenage time capsules), we've compiled some Instagrams from the shoot — including the cover — for your living-La-Vida-Lohan peeping pleasure.