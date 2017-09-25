Justin Theroux Wants To Help You Adopt This Adorable Dog

Meet ERIN!!! My new bestie @bestfriendsanimalsociety !!!! This gorgeous gal is READY to get out of the shelter and lay all over you. She’s been there way too long already. Don’t be intimidated by her size. Just so much more of her too love! I spent a good chunk of time with her today and she is truly a mush. If you’re in NYC and want a pal... look no further. All adoption fees are paid for. All you have to do is be as amazing as her and go GET HER. She’s been there far too long, for no good reason. Let’s help her out! #adoptdontshop #pitbull #pitbullsofinstagram #rescue

