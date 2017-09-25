Justin Theroux Wants To Help You Adopt This Adorable Dog

If there's one thing that Justin Theroux loves, it's his wife Jennifer Aniston. If there's a second, almost-as-important thing, it's dogs. Theroux. Loves. Dogs.
The actor and screenwriter has long been an advocate for animals, often sharing photos of shelter animals to his Instagram in hopes that it will help people see the beauty in oft-forgotten dogs. This week, he's showing off an adorable pitbull named Erin, who definitely needs some TLC after spending years in a shelter.
(I may be tearing up as I type this. Do not judge.)
Advertisement
"Meet ERIN!!! My new bestie @bestfriendsanimalsociety !!!! This gorgeous gal is READY to get out of the shelter and lay all over you. She’s been there way too long already," the Girl On The Train star wrote in his caption.
"Don’t be intimidated by her size. Just so much more of her too love! I spent a good chunk of time with her today and she is truly a mush. If you’re in NYC and want a pal... look no further. All adoption fees are paid for. All you have to do is be as amazing as her and go GET HER. She’s been there far too long, for no good reason. Let’s help her out!"
Meet ERIN!!! My new bestie @bestfriendsanimalsociety !!!! This gorgeous gal is READY to get out of the shelter and lay all over you. She’s been there way too long already. Don’t be intimidated by her size. Just so much more of her too love! I spent a good chunk of time with her today and she is truly a mush. If you’re in NYC and want a pal... look no further. All adoption fees are paid for. All you have to do is be as amazing as her and go GET HER. She’s been there far too long, for no good reason. Let’s help her out! #adoptdontshop #pitbull #pitbullsofinstagram #rescue
The post already has over 40,000 likes, and over 400 comments — which hopefully means someone is in the process of connecting Erin to a wonderful family any minute now.
On August 19, Theroux participated in Clear The Shelters Day, an initiative meant to help animal shelters connect pets with furever homes.
"FINALLY!!! Today's the DAY!!! Today, August 19th, let's CLEAR THE SHELTERS! HUNDREDS OF shelters across [the] country are participating in the #cleartheshelterscampaign. So if you're looking for a dog or cat... AND ONLY if you can be as loving and faithful as THEY will be to YOU, GO ADOPT ONE!"
Considering a new pet? Theroux's Instagram might be one place to start looking.
Advertisement