Fans Think Kylie Is Communicating With Them Through Throwbacks

It's been 10 years since Keeping Up With The Kardashians first aired on TV. This week, we examine how the world's most famous family has entertained us, angered us, and made an indisputable impact on our culture.
With news breaking on Friday that Kylie Jenner is reportedly pregnant with boyfriend Travis Scott, we've been anxiously waiting for her to update her social media for any crumbs of information that will confirm or deny the bun in her oven. Frustratingly, the youngest member of the Kardashian/Jenner clan has kept mum about her possible bebe (not that it's anyone's business). Instead, she posted a few throwback photos, and her fans are convinced they are full of secrets. Let's dive into the crop circles of her Instagram.
First, let's remind ourselves that we don't really know if Kylie is pregnant — as of press time, we have not received any official confirmation from her or her people. So until then, her bun in the oven is still speculation. As momager Kris Jenner says, "I just woke up this morning. [Kylie's] not confirmed anything. I think it's kind of wild that everyone is just assuming that that's just happening."
Today, the budding cosmetics guru posted a "throwback" photo, which in Instagram-land isn't usually done until Thursdays (#ThrowbackThursdays) and Fridays (#FlashbackFridays). In this photo, she's wearing a crop top and a red lipstick from her namesake makeup line in a color called Mary Jo.
Fans are wondering if she posted the photo to remind us that she doesn't look like this anymore, since she's rocking a baby bump. Some of them have commented on this post, speculating that she's trying to tell us something. User angelinaagrace_says "stop posting throwbacks kylie. we all know ur preggers u don't have to hide it? ." kilkenny12 comments that "Bumps are pretty too ! No need to hide it."
Maybe she is trying to tell us something, and maybe not. Of course, it's possible that she just felt like posting some old photos. Regardless, until we have official confirmation, we're going to look for all the clues we can find.
