"It was a big reveal in the pilot when you found out that the couple that was having the triplets at the beginning who you thought were the same age as the rest of the characters we're getting to know," Ventimiglia told EW. "When we find out that they're a different generation, we're allowing these characters to live in different moments of time, I would love to see the Big Three as an older group of people, in their 50s, in their 60s. We get to see them as kids, we get to see them in their late 30s — what about them in their 50s and 60s?"