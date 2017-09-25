After what felt like an eternity, This Is Us is finally returning to NBC this week. Ahead of the show's season 2 premiere on Tuesday, the This Is Us cast talked to Entertainment Weekly about what they hope to eventually see from the Pearson family as time goes on. And while all of their ideas are super sweet, we don't imagine Milo Ventimiglia's vision for his three children will be executed anytime soon.
Ventimiglia, who plays Pearson patriarch Jack on the drama, told the magazine that he wants to see what the Big Three are like when they're older.
"It was a big reveal in the pilot when you found out that the couple that was having the triplets at the beginning who you thought were the same age as the rest of the characters we're getting to know," Ventimiglia told EW. "When we find out that they're a different generation, we're allowing these characters to live in different moments of time, I would love to see the Big Three as an older group of people, in their 50s, in their 60s. We get to see them as kids, we get to see them in their late 30s — what about them in their 50s and 60s?"
It's a great thought, but knowing what Randall (Sterling K. Brown), Kate (Chrissy Metz), and Kevin (Justin Hartley) are like in their 50s and 60s would kind of give away most of the show. After all, we don't know whether Randall and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) are going to adopt another child, or if Kate and Toby (Chris Sullivan) are endgame. Seeing the elder versions of the Big Three seems like something that would come in a series finale, not in a time jump like we've seen with their backstories.
As for what the other cast members hope the show will reveal, Sterling K. Brown wants to know how Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and Miguel (Jon Huertas) got together. Don't we all? And Justin Hartley doesn't understand why his own character has such animosity towards his father-in-law. The show's second season probably won't answer all of our burning questions, but as long as we find out how Jack died, we can live with that.
