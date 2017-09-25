It’s important to note what year this was happening in. It was 2007, at the height of Pussycat Doll mania. The burlesque-inspired group's 2006 hits "Beep," "Wait A Minute," and the very, very sexually straightforward "Buttons" were still buzzing on the radio. The paparazzi were continuously trying to get disgusting upskirt photos of Britney Spears in the middle of her very public breakdown. The Girls Gone Wild franchise was everywhere. And, Kylie’s big sister Kim had just gone through her own sex tape scandal. Female sexuality was a major driver in pop culture that year, so, to Kylie, dancing around a stripper pole wasn’t something to be deeply embarrassed about — and it definitely wasn’t about seducing men. There weren’t even any men in the room. It was simply all in good fun, something that was normal at the time.