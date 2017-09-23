Update, 1:35 p.m. ET: In a press release, CBS informs Refinery29 that Aaron Carter will be working with The Doctors on his rehab, taking up an offer the show made him when he appeared last month.
"Amidst growing concerns about his well-being, the singer has allowed the Emmy® Award-winning talk show to provide him with treatment at a residential rehabilitation facility," the release says.
This story was originally published on September 23, 2017.
It's been a tumultuous month for pop star Aaron Carter. Just weeks after totaling his car and tweeting to fans that "life is so precious," the 29-year-old singer has entered a rehab program, publicist Steve Honig confirmed to Refinery29.
“Aaron has decided to enter a facility to improve his health and work on his overall wellness," a statement from Honig reads. "He is going to do this privately and focus all his attention on being the best person and performer possible. He is grateful for the support and love from his fans and looks forward to coming back stronger than ever before.”
It's unknown where he is being treated, or what specific issues he is addressing. As The Hollywood Reporter notes, Carter was arrested in July in Georgia on charges of driving while under the influence and possession of marijuana and other drug-related paraphernalia. It wasn't his first brush with the law; in 2008 he was arrested for marijuana possession after being pulled over for speeding in Texas.
It's also not his first time to seek rehabilitation. Carter completed a 1-month treatment program at the Betty Ford Center in 2011, but admitted to Entertainment Tonight last year that he didn't maintain a sober lifestyle. However, he insisted that addiction was not a problem for him.
"I drink wine," he said in the interview. "I smoke weed. I have anxiety problems, I take medication for anxiety. I mean, it's just what it is. The misconceptions are that I'm a meth head, or I'm a crackhead, or I'm a drug addict, or I'm this or that.
"I said, 'Hey, I'm gonna smoke weed. I'm gonna do this, I'm gonna do that,'" Carter added of his first rehab experience. "They don’t necessarily promote will power. They say give it to a higher power. I like will power and I'm going to live my life the way that I choose... I'm not going to abuse things. It's just how I'm gonna do my life."
