Aaron Carter took to Twitter to share some scary news with fans. According to the "I Want Candy" singer's recent tweets, Carter was involved in a car accident that allegedly left him injured and his car totaled.
The one-time Lizzie McGuire guest star, who recently got candid about being bisexual in a heartfelt letter to fans, shared details of the accident, which Entertainment Tonight reports happened in St. Petersburg, Florida, not far from where Carter lives.
"Life is really so precious, I just got into a terrible accident and completely totaled my BMW M4," wrote Carter on Twitter.
Advertisement
In a series of tweets, Carter added:
"I never meant to get into an accident as severe as this. I've ran into people before and honestly nothing compares to what happened today."
I never meant to get into an accident as severe as this. I've ran into people before and honestly nothing compares to what happened today ?— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 5, 2017
He also added that he was injured when the airbags in his vehicle went off:
"TBH this shit hurts my arms hurt my legs hurt all my airbags went off I broke my nose this is fucked up," wrote the "Aaron's Party" singer.
(A source for Entertainment Tonight claimed that contrary to the tweet, Carter did not break his nose in the accident.)
TBH this shit hurts my arms hurt my legs hurt all my airbags went off I broke my nose this is fucked up— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 5, 2017
Carter also tweeted at fans that he appreciated all the support and love:
"Thank you for all the support and love. Means a lot. Accidents happen. I'm just happy both of us were ok."
Thank you for all the support and love. Means a lot. Accidents happen. I'm just happy both of us were ok.— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 5, 2017
Carter's representative Steve Honig released a statement to Refinery29 regarding the accident:
"Aaron was in a traffic accident this morning near his home and fortunately no one was hurt. Aaron is fine and at home resting. He will be performing in Memphis on Saturday and in New York on Tuesday and looks forward to seeing all his fans."
Advertisement