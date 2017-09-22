Story from Pop Culture

The Internet Can’t Stop Comparing Tyga’s New Girlfriend To Kim Kardashian

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images.
Another day, another whirlwind of drama on the internet. After rumors surfaced that Kylie Jenner's longtime ex Tyga was dating Kamilla Osman, people immediately went scrambling for all the deets, and it turns out we've all seen her before when she appeared on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians...as Kim Kardashian's lookalike. That's literally how she was introduced. Kim's BFF Jonathan Cheban brought her along to make Kim jealous for not hanging out with him.
They weren't the only people to notice the similarity. The internet is agog at this new pairing, and Twitter especially can't stop making comments about Tyga's proclivity for dating people in or around the Kardashian empire.
Advertisement
"So this is suppose to be tyga new boo @KamiOsman and I find it very weird that she is trying to be like @KimKardashian," one user wrote alongside pictures of the two women.
"Tyga's new gf or Kim Kardashian that is so creepy hahaha," another posted.
"Tyga is dating Kim Kardashian's look-a-like?" someone asked.
"tyga is dating girls that look like kylie jenner and kim kardashian," wrote another, alongside a GIF of David Tennant saying "bit weird."
But let's pause. Even if Osman and Kardashian look similar, it's not fair to accuse Osman of "trying to be" anything, or to call her a "bargain bin Kim." There's no bad blood here, it seems. They're just living their lives — and even took a selfie together when they met face to face.
"LOOK WHO I MET," Kim captioned the snap, proving that it's all love between the two women.
I mean, I think we can agree they both look great.
My philosophy for this is the same as it is for most Kardashian-related antics: you do you! Live your truth! Whether we like it or not, they're going to date whoever they want.
Read These Stories Next:
12 Things I Learned From Bachelorette Chad's Mind-Blowing Match.com Profile
Are The Kardashians Doing Women A Disservice By Hiding Their Nannies On KUWTK?
See The Kardashians & Jenners As Disney Princesses (You Know You Want To)
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture

R29 Original Series