The Internet Can’t Stop Comparing Tyga’s New Girlfriend To Kim Kardashian

Another day, another whirlwind of drama on the internet. After rumours surfaced that Kylie Jenner's longtime ex Tyga was dating Kamilla Osman, people immediately went scrambling for all the deets, and it turns out we've all seen her before when she appeared on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians...as Kim Kardashian's lookalike. That's literally how she was introduced. Kim's BFF Jonathan Cheban brought her along to make Kim jealous for not hanging out with him.
They weren't the only people to notice the similarity. The internet is agog at this new pairing, and Twitter especially can't stop making comments about Tyga's proclivity for dating people in or around the Kardashian empire.
"So this is suppose to be tyga new boo @KamiOsman and I find it very weird that she is trying to be like @KimKardashian," one user wrote alongside pictures of the two women.
So this is suppose to be tyga new boo @KamiOsman and I find it very weird that she is trying to be like @KimKardashian ? pic.twitter.com/BJGTKoYAuv— gbm?. (@_GabrielleB) September 19, 2017
"Tyga's new gf or Kim Kardashian that is so creepy hahaha," another posted.
Tyga's new gf or Kim Kardashian that is so creepy hahaha pic.twitter.com/uXTHi7TNVb— Ashley Claire Morris (@Ashleymorris_xo) September 6, 2017
"Tyga is dating Kim Kardashian's look-a-like?" someone asked.
"tyga is dating girls that look like kylie jenner and kim kardashian," wrote another, alongside a GIF of David Tennant saying "bit weird."
tyga is dating girls that look like kylie jenner and kim kardashian pic.twitter.com/e4GIuxIvfD— kasarah (@kasarah0_0) September 20, 2017
But let's pause. Even if Osman and Kardashian look similar, it's not fair to accuse Osman of "trying to be" anything, or to call her a "bargain bin Kim." There's no bad blood here, it seems. They're just living their lives — and even took a selfie together when they met face to face.
LOOK WHO I MET... https://t.co/lM9yD7FaVI pic.twitter.com/03h7uYbzjg— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 21, 2016
"LOOK WHO I MET," Kim captioned the snap, proving that it's all love between the two women.
I mean, I think we can agree they both look great.
My philosophy for this is the same as it is for most Kardashian-related antics: you do you! Live your truth! Whether we like it or not, they're going to date whoever they want.
