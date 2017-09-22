7 Skull-Shaped Beauty Products To Hold You Over Until Halloween

Fall is officially here, and for many people, that means breaking out the glitter pumpkins, candy corn, and punny signs with sayings like, "Drink Up Witches." But if you love the season for its spookier side, then there is no better time to fill your apartment with skull-shaped items — especially of the beauty variety. (That's where the real magic happens.)
Skull-shaped beauty products are multi-functional by nature: By day, you can use them as decor; by night, they're fodder for your drop-dead gorgeous Halloween costume. A hot pink skull lip balm that speaks to your dismay of the unicorn trend? Yes, please. Spooky bath bombs that transform your tub into a witch's brew? Double yes.
Ahead, check out some of the sinister options you can get your hands on this fall. Beware: You're going to want one of each.