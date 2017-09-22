Stranger Things Star Gaten Matarazzo Needed Help Naming His New Puppy & Fans Delivered

Things have been going really well lately for Gaten Matarazzo, the 15-year-old actor/singer who stars as Dustin Henderson in Stranger Things. The second season of his super-popular Netflix show debuts on Oct. 27, he played hoops in Katy Perry's "Swish Swish" music video, he's got a totally grown-up-looking new 'do, and now, he's got a fluffy new puppy.
Life does not get much better than that, y'all.
Matarazzo announced the adoption of his furry friend on Instagram on Monday with a plea to fans to assist in the naming process.
"I'd like to welcome the new puppy to the family," he captioned the photo of his siblings and their new golden retriever. "We are having trouble coming up with a name for her. So if you guys wouldn't mind throwing out some suggestions. (NOTHING STRANGER THINGS RELATED) PS. She's a girl."
It's a real shame he didn't want a name inspired by Stranger Things, because Eggo would be absolutely perfect.
Within hours, hundreds of comments poured onto Matarazzo's page with both cutesy and totally far-out-there names, including Tulip, Lilah, Quesadilla, Chloe, Blossom, Paisley, Beans, and Artichoke Heart. (No lie, "Beans" made me laugh out loud.)
After a night of deliberation, the Matarazzo family settled on their favorite moniker.
"Yo, dudes. So, yesterday I posted a picture asking for suggestions on names for the puppy that we just got, and I think we are going to go with Mattie," he announced in an Instagram video.
The two seem to have hit it off, despite plenty of usual puppy shenanigans, like playful bites.
All of that roughhousing tuckered out the little lady, who Matarazzo later snapped taking a nap surrounded by comfy cushions. It's super sweet that the star has been so smitten with his new pet and posts updates on social media. Now, we'll get to watch both of them grow up in the spotlight!
