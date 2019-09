A lot happened to the Pearson clan in the season 1 finale, both in the past and present. In 2017, Randall (Sterling K. Brown) told his wife Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) that he wanted to adopt a baby. Kevin (Justin Hartley) decided whether he was going to ditch the ex-wife he just reunited with in order to take a role in Ron Howard's new movie. And, in the past, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) made the decision to separate after a dramatic, blow-out fight.