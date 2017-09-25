This Is The Lip Gloss Color Of The Season — & It's Selling Out Fast

Victoria Beckham, style icon and eternal Spice Girl, added beauty tycoon to her résumé last year when she teamed up with Estée Lauder to launch an eponymous collection — and boy was it good. Luckily, the demand was so high that the powerhouse duo has brought back select pieces, debuted a few new additions, and released a fuller collection of must-haves again. From smoky eyeshadows and matte bronzers, to beige lip glosses and neutral lipsticks, the range is exactly what we think of when we envision Posh — short of a little Gucci dress.
One of the most popular items from the line is a stunning, high-shine lip gloss called Desert Heat: a universally-flattering beige with hints of neutral brown, a sheer finish, and lightly-glossy texture. It's a spice-spiked shade, if you will — and very fitting for a former Spice Girl.
As you might expect, we're not the only ones eyeing this easy-to-wear color. It's so popular that it's currently sold out at Sephora, but fear not, because it appears that this shade of '90s, spicy beige is here to stay, because similar hues have been found in several other cult launches, which means that whether you turn to Posh, Rihanna, or Kylie Jenner, the (now) iconic shade can be yours quite easily.
We've rounded up a few alternative options to help you achieve the ultimate Posh Spice shine, ahead.