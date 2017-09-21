Fake News Convinced Kim Kardashian That Lamar Odom Died

While it may seem like the Kardashians live a trouble-free life of luxury, they've had their fair share of trauma, and it's made worse by the public nature of their struggles. In the Keeping Up with the Kardashians 10 Year Anniversary Special, Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie reflect back on some of the hardest moments to film their reality series, and Kendall remembers a specific instance that caused her to have a hard time going back to work.
"I landed from Hong Kong to London, I landed in London and the first text that popped into my phone was from Kim, and it had said 'Lamar passed away,'" she told E! News' Ryan Seacrest, referencing Lamar Odom's overdose in 2015. "And I immediately started sobbing on the plane, then the the next text came through saying, 'Okay, actually, he's okay. He's alive. But he's not doing well.' So that's why I was so upset. I wanted to be there to be able to say goodbye."
As we know now, he didn't actually die.
"Someone faked it," Khloé explained, who was on a plane with Kim when Kim got the fake news.
"Someone made a fake account and emailed me with the wrong information," Kim added.
"I was screaming," Khloé remembered. "To go through the motions as if someone had passed away is the most traumatic thing to do, then to know they're really alive. It's too many emotions I think for any of us to handle."
Now that Odom has thankfully recovered, his relationship with his ex is still strained.
"I guess maybe it's because I hurt his sister too much," he told Wendy Williams about why his friendship with Rob Kardashian fizzled. "I have no idea. If she was my sister, I would have a problem with me too."
You can learn about this and more when the Keeping Up with the Kardashians 10 Year Anniversary Special airs this Sunday.
