If you're looking to do some traveling in the near future — and, let's face it, many of us could stand to get away from the daily grind once in a while — Southwest would like to offer you a flash sale with flights that start at $59 one way. Caveat: The sale ends tomorrow.
Here are just a few of the awesome deals: For $59, you could fly one way from Columbus, OH, to Washington, D.C. (or vice versa); Indianapolis, IN, to Washington, D.C. (or vice versa); Long Beach, CA, to Oakland, CA (or vice versa); and lots of other destinations.
For $69, you could fly from Salt Lake City to San Diego (or vice versa); San Diego to Tucson, AZ (or vice versa); Sacramento, CA, to Boise, ID (the return trip would be $64); among other destinations. For $89, you could fly from San Diego to Portland, OR (or vice versa); San Francisco to Phoenix, AZ (or vice versa); St. Louis to Denver (or vice versa); and more.
Provided you book by tomorrow (and 21 days in advance of your departure), the tickets are valid for travel within the U.S. before March 7, 2018; and international travel before December 13, 2017, and between January 9 and March 1, 2018. Blackout dates and fees apply; you can check Southwest's website for all the small-print information. We don't know about you, but it's pretty hard for us to pass up cheap flights — so we're making our fall travel plans ASAP.
