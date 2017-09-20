Kirsten Dunst Accidentally Got Stoned On The Set Of Her New Movie

It shouldn't come as a surprise that when actors film scenes involving drugs, they're not actually doing drugs on set. But for Kirsten Dunst, the opposite was true while the actress filmed her new movie, Woodshock.
As Dunst explained to Jimmy Kimmel during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, she mistakenly picked up a real marijuana joint instead of a fake prop one.
"I wasn't eating that much at the time, and so after we were done with the scene, I went back to this little bedroom to rest, and I started to feel like I was losing my mind," Dunst told Kimmel. "I went to the bathroom. I'm pacing... I'm shaking. I'm hot. I'm just flipping out." At one point, she even thought she needed to go to the hospital.
Woodshock, which is directed by Rodarte's Kate and Laura Mulleavy, hits theaters this week. And while it might seem a little weird that a real joint was just available on set, Entertainment Weekly does point out that the movie "has promised to be trippy and cannabinoid-infused." So having marijuana at the ready might have added to the ambiance of the film set — but the movie's crew probably didn't expect the star to actually smoke one of the joints on set.
"We're talking about Humboldt weed," Dunst told Kimmel, referencing the county where they filmed Woodshock. "I was crying, laughing, eating a peanut butter sandwich. I couldn't film anymore! They sent me home!"
If you're wondering what the movie is actually about, Dunst also told Kimmel that Woodshock is "almost like watching a poem."
"It's about grief, and it's like being in the feminine mind," she told the host. "It's something very original."
We're definitely intrigued, and Dunst's on-set mishap only piques our interest in the movie even more.
