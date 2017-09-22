"Obviously, we’re in a world where there’s still massive gender inequality. There’s inequality across the board, but gender inequality specifically. We’re still earning 75 cents to the male dollar, which is ludicrous. You watch a film that’s set 40 years ago, and it’s so sexist, and at the end of the day, not that much has changed. These are still the exact same issues that we’re dealing with. On a personal level, we’re in an industry that’s kind of the more backward that there is — that, and sports. We still pick up scripts and you’re there to service the men, you’re the 'girlfriend of,' or the one-night stand. So often you read these two-dimensional female characters when all the male characters are so developed. It’s a story I wanted to tell because it’s representing all these really strong women, and I was surrounded by a predominantly female cast, which is just unheard of. "