Kim & Kanye Celebrated Their Anniversary At IHOP

Kim Kardashian West has the world at her disposal. Like it or not, she's become one of the most influential people at the young age of 36; dominating Instagram, reality television, and beauty. But before you dismiss her as a depthless fad, remember that she, too, does spark important conversations, specifically about slut-shaming and high-risk pregnancies.
It's the moments when she's most vulnerable and candid that people find her relatable. Perhaps that's why so many have taken an interest in something seemingly mundane she mentioned regarding her relationship with husband Kanye West in an interview with Allure: They dined at America's favorite pancake chain on their anniversary.
"We don't do gifts. [Kanye and I] talk about it all the time, about not getting too much and trying to be as rounded as possible," she said. "I don't like presents anymore. We just did absolutely nothing [for our anniversary]. We spent two days in Santa Barbara, and we slept. You know what? I think we went to IHOP. That's what we did."
Heading to a restaurant that offers "kids eat free" deals is surprisingly low-key for a couple who went all out for their wedding back in 2014. In the days leading up to their ceremony, Kim and Kanye partied in Paris and treated family and friends to an exquisite dinner that featured Lana del Rey. The next day, they flew to Florence, Italy, and exchanged vows. It was reportedly a night of pure decadence.
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star left out that her hubby had displayed a truly ethereal arrangement of flowers in their home that were probably as expensive as they were gorgeous on the date of their anniversary, but for the sake of love, we'll let it slide.
