Sharon Osbourne Struggles To Justify Calling Kim Kardashian A “Ho”

Sharon Osbourne royally pissed off the Kardashian family's extensive fan base when she slammed Kim for posting nude selfies earlier this month in an interview with The Telegraph.
Mrs. O, who is no stranger to drama or criticism herself (she did, after all, welcome a camera crew into her home to film the wild lives and fights of the Osbourne family), told the UK outlet that Kim's nude selfies are not feminist acts, but rather indicate "being a ho."
"There's nothing wrong with being a ho, but always remember what you are," she added.
For her part, Kardashian said, "I never said I was a feminist," which was probably a lot nicer than what she was thinking.
Nearly two weeks after Osbourne made the slut-shaming comments, she's trying, albeit unsuccessfully, to walk them back. Jezebel reports that on Tuesday's episode of The Talk, the former reality show star said that what she said in the interview "got misquoted when it came out."
"[The interviewer] asked my opinion and I gave it," she said. "It wasn't rude. She poses nude, she's very sexual in her clothes, and even her everyday clothes, it's very sexual. Whatever she does, it's showing her body, which shows that she's a strong, grounded woman and she's not ashamed of her body. She wants to show it, which is her business."
Osbourne also seemed to believe that the whole question was a "set up" to make her comment on something "that never, ever happened," aka Kim saying she was a feminist.
This whole thing is odd, especially since BuzzFeed dug up a photo Osbourne posted to her Instagram page that shows her literally copying Kim's famous nude selfie.
"@kimkardashian you inspired me! #liberated #thetalk," Osbourne captioned the photo of her naked self, with only bars to cover up her breasts and vagina.
I bring this up not to shame Osbourne or Kardashian, but to point out that nude photos absolutely don't disqualify someone from being a feminist. In fact, neither does making a sex tape, having a lot of sexual partners, or wearing revealing outfits. The sooner we accept that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to feminism, the sooner we can get back to important things. Like, you know, destroying the patriarchy.
