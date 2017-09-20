On Monday, Ashish invited us into a dream for his spring 2018 show, centered on glimmering hope in darkness, but for those who can't quite afford his stellar catwalk designs, the designer is teaming up with River Island on a more affordable capsule collection. Describing the offering as "something lazy and a bit dreamy," Ashish has created "something relaxed enough to slouch around the house in, yet stylish enough to be taken out."
The 15-piece collection embraces a fun and playful quirkiness across loungewear, outerwear, and dresses. Fridge-magnet alphabet sweaters and embroidered pajamas include humorous tongue-in-cheek slogans such as “sick of all this chic,” “good in bed,” and "doom and gloom," while dramatically oversized puffer jackets and Ashish’s signature sequins, in the form of sparkly slip dresses, complete the range.
Styled by long-time collaborator Anna Trevelyan, the campaign images star illustrator King Owusu and model Suzi Leenaars wearing the gender neutral collection. Made for everyone, these pieces are genius in their versatility, wit, and the successful way in which Ashish's spirit and aesthetic have been encapsulated at more affordable prices.
