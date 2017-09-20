On Monday night, Ashish invited us into a dream vision for his star-strewn SS18 show that centred on glimmering hope in darkness, but for those who can't quite afford his stellar catwalk designs, don't fret, because Ashish's capsule collection for River Island drops this week. Describing this collection as "something lazy and a bit dreamy", Ashish has created "something relaxed enough to slouch around the house in, yet stylish enough to be taken out."
The 15-piece collection embraces a fun and playful quirkiness across loungewear, outerwear and dresses. Fridge-magnet alphabet sweaters and embroidered pyjamas include humorous tongue-in-cheek slogans such as “sick of all this chic”, “good in bed” and "doom and gloom", while dramatically oversized sleeping bag puffer jackets and Ashish’s signature sequins, in the form of sparkly slip dresses, complete this delightfully unconventional high street range.
Styled by long-time collaborator Anna Trevelyan, the campaign images star illustrator King Owusu and model Suzi Leenaars wearing the gender neutral collection as they lounge on a sofa and on the grass in front of a dusky sky. Made for both him and her, these pieces are genius in their versatility, wit and the successful way in which Ashish's spirit and aesthetic have been encapsulated at more affordable prices.
So which is the designer's favourite item? "The Pepto-Bismol pink sleeping bag puffer is such a special standout piece, it feels so new for the high street." Though we're big fans of the pink puffer, we've got our eye on the shimmering slip dresses and fridge-magnet sweaters that will soon become welcome additions to our autumn uniform.
River Island Design Forum x Ashish launches at London Fashion Week Festival, available from 21st September exclusively at River Island with prices ranging from £30-£180.
